Pulisic wins top US football prize for second time

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic celebrates with the match ball after the Premier League match with Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley October 26, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 13 — Christian Pulisic was named men’s Player of the Year by the US football federation yesterday, with the 21-year-old becoming the youngest ever to claim the award twice.

Pulisic, who also won in 2017, became the most expensive American football player in history when he signed with Premier League Chelsea in January for €64 million (RM298 million).

Pulisic notched another landmark in March when he became the youngest US men’s national team player to score 10 goals.

The forward, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, pulled out of Nations League matches in November after sustaining a hip injury for Chelsea. — Reuters