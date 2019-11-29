‘Lewis isn’t all to blame for Brazil crash,’ says Albon

The London-born Albon, who is in his rookie season, told reporters yesteday that he did not blame the six-time world champion entirely for the crash that cost him his top-three spot. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI, Nov 29 — Lewis Hamilton sent Red Bull new boy Alex Albon a private message that helped to console him after their collision in Brazil cost the Thai driver his maiden Formula One podium finish.

The London-born Albon, who is in his rookie season, told reporters yesteday that he did not blame the six-time world champion entirely for the crash that cost him his top-three spot.

“Lewis isn’t all to blame,” said Albon. “There are things I can always do to avoid things like that, but, of course, it was nice what he said.

“He sent me a couple of messages as well. So, all’s very good.”

Hamilton finished third on the road at Sao Paulo, but was relegated to seventh after being penalised for the clash.

He accepted the blame and apologised to Albon who finished outside the top ten for the first time since he joined Red Bull mid-season.

“It was disappointing at the time, but, on reflection, it was a good weekend for me,” added Albon.

“It was one of the first few times, after Mexico as well, where I could mix it with the big boys and there were more positives than negatives.

“In the end, it was just one little crash that kind of ruined the race for me, but on reflection it was a good weekend. The overtaking is there, but most of it has been from coming through the pack with having a bad qualifying or penalties.”

Albon’s maturity has earned him the second seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year, the team confirmed earlier this month. — AFP