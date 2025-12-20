LABUAN, Dec 20 — Chinese Chamber President Datuk Wong Kii Yii expressed shock over the revelation by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor that the Chinese community was largely unaware of what the GRS-led State Government had done for them.

He wondered whether it is due to those Chinese working for him in the Chief Minister’s Department or holding ministerial posts in the previous government just enjoying the perks, instead of liaising with the Chinese community on these matters.

“He should review their appointments and replace them with others who will do a better job. Probably these people thought they need not do much since their appointments were owed to the need for GRS to accommodate coalition partners,” he said.

Hajiji during a briefing to new political secretaries on Thursday, said, issues like the State Government’s recognition of the Unified Examination certificate (UEC) and the fact that 39 of its holders have been awarded government scholarships were unknown to the Chinese community.

“I was surprised that many did not know what the State Government had done despite the assistance we have given to Chinese schools and non-Muslim religious bodies. I wondered why they did not know about the assistance that had never happened in Sabah’s history before. The GRS Government allocated more than RM1.3 billion for education and human capital development,” he said.

During the just-ended Sabah election, all eight DAP candidates lost their seats to Warisan, who gained in a “Chinese swing’ that helped the opposition party to command 25 seats in the new State Assembly. Otherwise, Warisan would have been left with just 17 seats, its worst showing.

Nevertheless, Wong said Hajiji deserves praise for accommodating the community, even though they deserted him, by honouring his pledge to top up the allocation to RM90 million next year for Chinese independent and Mission schools and religious bodies.

“Appointing three from the community out of the six available Nominated Assemblyman posts was also being generous.

“It is a shining example of good leadership,” he said.

The three are former Sabah Law Society President Datuk Roger Chin; Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Datuk Ir Chin Shu Ying and PKR division chief Lee Li Mei.

“Past records show that Hajiji had always been fair and caring towards the community. The previous GRS government had three Chinese ministers. It is sad that the Chinese did not value this.

Wong said was not blaming anyone as there were many young and new voters and it is the freedom of choice.

However, the Chinese should have known better than to put all the eggs into the Warisan basket whose holder does not have close ties as GRS with the Federal Government.

“If federal is sidelined, it will in turn sideline you when your business depends on them.”

He said some State DAP leaders may have failed to perform, but the horse should not be penalised because of the jockey.

He also recalled it was only the DAP and not any Sabah party which protested in Parliament when Sabah’s status was downgraded to a state in 1976, rather than an equal partner as under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“That single traitorous episode should have taught Sabahans to never leave their fate entirely to Sabah parties.

“History shows Sabah politicians have been mostly frogs and sellouts who were prepared to bend backwards to please Kuala Lumpur.

“Unlike Sarawak leaders who have principles and have demonstrated it by holding all the MA63 rights to their chest until today, while Sabah has traded some key ones to please Federal.” — Daily Express