FitMalaysia finale in Melaka cancelled due to unhealthy air quality

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The finale of the FitMalaysia programme slated to take place tomorrow at Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall in Bandar Hilir, Melaka, has been cancelled due to the unhealthy air quality.

A statement by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) today said the cancellation comes following poor Air Pollution Index (API) readings in the area, along with advice and views obtained from the Melaka Health Department and the state Environmental Department.

It said API readings taken this evening within Melaka City hovered around the 120 mark, and is expected to remain at unhealthy levels during the scheduled time for the outdoor activities tomorrow.

Outdoor physical activities are not encouraged if API readings exceed the 100 mark.

“The FitMalaysia programme is usually joined by those from various age groups, especially children.

“Due to that, KBS is forced to cancel this programme to avoid the risk of the crowd being faced with health complications,” read the statement.

The ministry also thanked the 12,000 potential participants registered for the event, saying any future announcements concerning the programme will be made through KBS.

The programme was supposed to see events such as a 5 km FitMalaysia fun run, a 30 km bicycle ride, a 2.5 km Family and Para Fun Walk, sitting volleyball, and e-sports among others.

FitMalaysia is a one-day sports carnival that has been held at several locations nationwide, which is usually joined by the KBS minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.