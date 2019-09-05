Sumareh the hero as Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-2 with last gasp goal

Mohamadou Sumareh (left) emerged as the hero when he netted the winning goal in added time (90 minutes + 7) to give the Harimau Malaya squad three valuable points. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia maintained their composure to beat Indonesia 3-2 with a last gasp goal in the Group G opening match in the second round of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asia Cup qualifier at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, tonight.

The victory ended a 15-year winless drought at the stadium with Malaysia’s last victory there recorded in 2004.

Mohamadou Sumareh emerged as the hero when he netted the winning goal in added time (90 minutes + 7) to give the Harimau Malaya squad three valuable points.

Sumareh also scored Malaysia’s first goal in the 37th minute, while Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad scored Malaysia’s second in 66th minute. Indonesia’s goals came through a brace by Alberto Goncalves in the 12th and 39th minutes.

The last time the Harimau Malaya squad won the match at the stadium was on Dec 28, 2004, defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the semi-finals of the AFF Cup.

Besides Indonesia, Malaysia are also drawn with Vietnam, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group G. — Bernama