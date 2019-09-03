Portugal’s Pepe ruled out of Euro 2020 ties

FC Porto’s Pepe, 36, was ruled out after medical tests, the federation said without giving further details. — AFP pic

LISBON, Sept 3 — Central defender Pepe has pulled out of Portugal’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Serbia and Lithuania and will be replaced by newcomer Ferro, the Portuguese Football Federation announced yesterday.

Benfica’s Ferro, 22, earns his first full international call-up for the Euro Group B qualifiers against Serbia on Saturday in Belgrade and in Vilnius today for the Lithuania match. — AFP