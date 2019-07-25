Fazriq falls in round two of Asia Junior

Muhammad Fazriq, son of former badminton great Datuk Razif Sidek, bounced back to level the score at 16-16 after trailing five points in the first game but still lost at 16-21. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif, one of Malaysia’s most promising juniors, crashed out of the second round of the Asia Junior Badminton Championships 2019 in Suzhou, China, today.

The national junior champion and Under-15 Shonai Invitation Championship winner lost to unseeded Chiang Chien-Wei of Taiwan 21-16, 21-17 in a closely fought match.

Muhammad Fazriq, son of former badminton great Datuk Razif Sidek, bounced back to level the score at 16-16 after trailing five points in the first game but still lost at 16-21.

In the second game, he trailed by eight points in the early stages and found the gap too wide to overcome.

Fellow Malaysian Kok Jin Hong also crashed out of the boys’ singles while in girls’ singles, K. Letshanaa, Tan Zhing Yi and Myisha Mohd Khairul were also shown the exit.

Mixed doubles pair Roy King Yap-Gan Jing Err marched into the quarter-finals after beating unseeded pair Wu Guan Xun-Ting Ya Yun of Taiwan 21-15, 21-14 in the third round. Roy-Gan will face top seeds Leo Rolly Carnando-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil of Indonesia tomorrow. — Bernama