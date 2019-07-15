Nur Dhabitah-Wendy Ng advance to finals in 3m springboard event in S. Korea

Malaysia’s Wendy Ng and Nur Dhabitah Sabri compete in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard diving event during the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju July 15, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — National diving pair, Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng Yan Yee qualified to the final rounds of the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event at the 18th Fina World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea this morning.

Nur Dhabitah-Wendy emerged sixth with a total of 270.60 points after completing five dives.

In the competition held at the Nambu International Aquatics Centre, the national pair started in the ninth spot after scoring 46.20 points, and went to fourth spot with 157.20 points after the third attempt.

Later, they faced American pair Krysta Palmer-Alison Gibson for the fifth place but after five jumps, Nur Dhabitah-Wendy had to settle for the sixth place with only a-3.84 point difference.

Chinese pair Wang Han and Olympic gold medalist Shi Tingmao led the qualifying round with 309.90 points, followed by Jennifer Abel-Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada with 292.08 while Australian Anabelle Smith-Maddison Keeney were in third place with 287.43 points.

Fourth place went to Grace Reid-Katherine Torrance (Great Britain), while others who qualified were Kristina Ilinykh-Mariia Poliakova (Russia) and Paola Espinosa Sanchez-Nelany Hernandez Torres (Mexico).

Madeline Coquoz-Jessica Floriance Favre (Switzerland), Celine Van Duijn-Inge Jansen (Netherlands), Cho Eunbi-Kim Suji (South Korea) and Elena Bertocchi-Chiara Pellacani (Italy) also qualified to the final.

The top 12 pairs will compete in the finals which scheduled at 3.30pm local time (2.30pm Malaysian time). — Bernama