Joo Ven bags first Malaysia International Series Title

National men’s singles badminton player Soong Joo Ven celebrates his win against compatriot Cheam Jun Wei in the final at the Perak Badminton Arena, June 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 23 — National men’s singles badminton player Soong Joo Ven won his first Malaysia International Series title after overcoming compatriot Cheam Jun Wei in the final at the Perak Badminton Arena here, today.

Playing in front of about 500 spectators, Joo Ven, who was the competition’s top seed, took 47 minutes to beat Jun Wei, 21-13, 22-20.

When met by reporters after the match, Joo Ven said he was happy to have won the tournament for the first time since it was introduced in 2016.

He said that although it was not a big tournament, the players who took part this time around were of high quality.

The 24-year-old Kuala Lumpur-born player said his target this year was to play in bigger tournaments and at least reach number 40 in the world rankings.

“I’m currently in the 66th position in the world, and maybe with this win, I will reach number 55,” he said.

Meanwhile, national pair Pearly Tan Koong Le-M. Thinaah won the women’s doubles title after defeating Indonesians Febriana Dwipuji Kesuma-Ribka Sugiarto, 21-16, 11-21, 21-18.

National men’s doubles pair of Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Chong, however, were defeated by Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Martin 21-17, 17-21, 11-21 in the final of the event.

Eoon Qi Xuan, the country’s female singles player, also fell to seventh-seeded Sri Fatmawati of Indonesia 19-21, 8-21 in a 34-minute-long final match. — Bernama