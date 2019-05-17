Real Madrid sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jovic for €60m

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring against Chelsea in the Europa League semi final. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 17 — Real Madrid have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60 million (RM279.9 million), television channel Sky Germany said yesterday.

Jovic, 21, scored 10 goals for the German side in their run to the Europa League semi-finals where they were knocked out by Chelsea on penalties and has netted 17 times in the Bundesliga.

Spanish newspaper AS said Madrid would officially announce the signing next week after the Bundesliga season ends.

Jovic, who has made 13 appearances for Serbia, is expected to be the first of several high-profile players to join Real Madrid as the deposed European champions look to respond to a disappointing campaign on all fronts. — Reuters