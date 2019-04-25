Man City’s Fernandinho facing knee injury scan

Manchester City's Fernandinho down injured at Old Trafford in Manchester April 24, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, April 25 — Manchester City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho will have a scan on a knee injury he suffered against Manchester United yesterday ahead of the final three games of the Premier League season.

The defensive midfielder limped off in the 51st minute of the 2-0 win against United at Old Trafford and could be a doubt for Sunday’s game at Burnley.

“We will see tomorrow. We are going to make the scan and we will see. I will talk to the doctor and he will make the best decision for everybody,” Fernandinho said.

“When I blocked the shot from Paul (Pogba) I felt my knee. It twisted a little bit. I could continue playing but I came off. That’s what it is,” he said.

City already have key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola’s side are a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, with three games remaining. — Reuters