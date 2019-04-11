KL scores a first as Asian football industry capital

The first edition of the World Football Summit Asia (WFS Asia) will be held in Malaysia to inspire and empower the Asian football industry. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The first edition of the World Football Summit Asia (WFS Asia) will be held at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre to inspire and empower the Asian football industry.

Beginning April 29, the two-day summit will connect almost 2,000 industry professionals to discuss the most relevant industry topics and generate business opportunities here.

More than 22 exhibitors where 70 per cent are executives and accompanied by representatives of over 70 football clubs, are expected to turn the summit into a congregation of ‘who’s who’ of the Asian and international football industry.

WFS Asia chief executive officer, Mohan Rajaratnam said football was the most globalised sport in the world, transcending boundaries and overcoming differences in culture and background, uniting people through a shared passion.

“Starting with Malaysia, the summit aims to increase the level of awareness and share industry knowledge to improve and enhance various aspects of the game in Asia as a credible industry platform,” he said at the pre-summit press conference recently.

Malaysian Football League chairman, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is among the first-class line-up of speakers at the summit.

More than 60 speakers will discuss topics related to the importance of the Asian football industry, the emergence of eSports, fan engagement, landscape of audiovisual rights, women’s football, anti-privacy efforts, technology innovation in the game and others.

FC Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, LaLiga, Bundesliga and the Premier League will participate among top business brands such as Rakuten, DAZN, AON, Twitter and Lagardère at the summit.

Moreover, endorsed by EA Sports, 32 esports athletes from 15 different countries in Asia will compete in the first ever eSports-Football Championship, before the summit.

For registration and event details, visit https://asia.worldfootballsummit.com — Bernama