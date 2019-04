Legendary Brazilian football player Pele poses for a portrait during an interview in New York, US, April 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 3 — Brazil football star Pele was hospitalised in Paris late yesterday, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, RMC Sport reported on its website.

Pele was admitted to hospital “as a precaution” with a strong fever after earlier attending a social function in Paris with French football player Kylian Mbappe, RMC Sport reported. — Reuters