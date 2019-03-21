Malaysia end campaign with five gold in Special Olympics

ABU DHABI, March 21 — The Malaysian contingent to the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 ended their campaign with five gold, six silver and three bronze medals after claiming three gold and two silver medals on the last day of the competition yesterday.

Golfers displayed a good show at the Yas Links to clinch the three gold medals through Zulhilmi Zolkiffly in men’s individual skills division 3 and Nur Iman Izzad Md Noor in the division 5 of the same event, while Muhammad Jumaidi Yusof and his partner Hadi Irfan Mohamed Rahaizah claimed victory of the unified sports alternate shot team play event division 1.

Meanwhile, Devakausalya and Siti Rohimah Mohd Nizam clinched the silver medals from the women’s long jump division F2 and F9 respectively.

The country’s first gold was contributed by Nurasmah Mohd Shah from women’s bocce singles event on Monday before Muhammad Haziq Rizal triumphed in the equestrian B1 dressage event Tuesday.

Commenting on the five-gold feat, which exceeded the two-gold target, Special Olympics Malaysia head of delegation Lam Saw Yin said the achievement was made possible through sheer determination and hard work of every member of the contingent.

“At each ability division of each sport, the athletes really showed the determination to do well, being encouraged by their respective coaches and their teammates.

“Overall, the supportive team of officials, coaches and athletes have helped bring about this fruitful outing and enriching experience to all especially the athletes,” she told Bernama.

Global stars Keala Settle and Nicole Scherzinger are scheduled to perform at the closing ceremony at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, from 7 pm onwards (11 pm Malaysian time) to officially pass the baton to the next host in 2023, Berlin. — Bernama