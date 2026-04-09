KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A police corporal in the Ulu Tiram police station attack case told the High Court here, yesterday, that he saw two of his colleagues killed in the May 17, 2024 incident.

Corporal Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa, 25, who was on duty at the station at the time, said that the late Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, was killed after being attacked, while the late Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, was fatally shot by the suspect, later identified as Radin Luqman Radin Imran, 21.

Recounting the incident, Mohd Khairul Azhar said that he and his colleague Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan were conducting crime prevention patrols in the administrative area of the Ulu Tiram police station, before receiving instructions from the station chief, Inspector Mohd Hisham Ezahar, via WhatsApp at about 2.30am to return immediately following an attack.

The first prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam in the trial of five family members of the attacker at the Ulu Tiram Police Station, Johor Bahru, who are facing nine separate terrorism-related charges before Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor.

Mohd Khairul Azhar said that they rushed to the scene in a Toyota Hilux, and upon arrival found the surroundings dim and quiet.

“Upon arriving in front of the station and getting out of the vehicle, I heard Lance Corporal Aznel (Lance Corporal Mohamad Aznel Mat Salleh) shouting for us to retreat from the front of the station, and informing us that Ahmad Azza Fahmi had been attacked.

“I then saw Ahmad Azza Fahmi lying between the barracks area and the station building, injured,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Azhar, together with Mohd Aznel and Muhamad Syafiq then moved to the front of the station near a vending machine, to take cover, before being informed by Mohd Aznel that a man (the assailant) had emerged from the barracks area and fired shots at them under low-light conditions.

The witness said Mohd Aznel then instructed him and Muhamad Syafiq to move to the rear of the station to assess the situation and locate the assailant, but the same man fired at them again.

“We then ran back and regrouped behind the station chief’s office, before Mohd Aznel went out to seek assistance, while Mohd Hasif, Muhamad Syafiq and I moved to the front of the station, near an armoured vehicle, for cover.

“We checked the rear of the station, and the same man had fired shots at us while we were taking cover behind an armoured vehicle. Mohd Hasif then moved towards the station gate to draw the attacker’s attention, and was shot in the left shoulder and hip,” he said.

He added that while they were in front of the armoured vehicle, Muhamad Syafiq was shot in the head, and the attacker attempted to seize his weapon, a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun, capable of automatic fire.

“I then fired at the man after seeing him trying to take the weapon from Muhamad Syafiq. The shot hit the attacker, but he was still moving.

“I attempted to fire a second shot, but my pistol jammed. After clearing it, I fired again and hit the attacker. I then saw him lying next to Muhamad Syafiq in front of the left tyre of the armoured vehicle,” he said, adding that the man was dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

The witness said that assistance arrived at about 3.30 am, and at around 7am he was called to identify the victims, Ahmad Azza and Muhamad Syafiq, as well as the attacker. He added that Mohd Hasif, who was injured, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was later identified as Radin Luqman, which led to the arrest of five of his family members.

The witness said that, following the incident, he has become more cautious of his surroundings as a police officer, and remains traumatised and saddened by the loss of his colleagues.

On the first day of the trial involving the suspect’s family members, the five accused maintained their not guilty pleas and claimed trial when the charges were read out again.

Radin Luqman’s mother, Rosna Jantan, 61, pleaded not guilty to one charge of failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology, at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, between April 2017 and May 17, 2024. Meanwhile, his father, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, pleaded not guilty to four charges of promoting terrorist ideology, supporting terrorist acts, possessing firearms for terrorism-related activities, and possessing a book linked to a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, Radin Luqman’s brother, Radin Romyullah, 36, also pleaded not guilty to two charges of providing support and possessing materials related to the terrorist group Daesh. Two daughters of Radin Imran, Farhah Sobrina, 25, and Mariah, 20, also pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberately failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology.

The trial continues today. — Bernama