CAIRO, April 9 — Malaysia will continue to prioritise the humanitarian crisis in Gaza despite escalating conflicts, geopolitical uncertainty and rising tensions across West Asia.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Sani Araby Alim Araby, said Malaysia remains resolute in carrying out the 30-container humanitarian aid mission to Gaza, despite mounting challenges, to support the increasingly vulnerable Palestinian population.

He said global economic uncertainties, including currency instability against the US dollar and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, have significantly increased procurement costs for the mission.

“For non-governmental organisations (NGOs) supporting Gaza, rising costs have a direct impact. Most purchases are made in US dollars rather than ringgit, and currency fluctuations add a substantial burden,” he told reporters after inspecting final preparations at the Mapim-Al Khair warehouse here.

Sani Araby said concerns over a wider regional conflict have not dampened the Malaysian delegation’s determination to push through the blockade imposed by the Zionist regime on the Palestinian people.

The mission will deliver 374 tonnes of essential supplies, expected to benefit 100,000 people in Gaza.

He noted that while the 30 containers represent only a small portion of the needs of Gaza’s 2.2 million population, the initiative sends a clear message that Malaysia will not allow basic humanitarian rights in the territory to be denied.

“At a time when the world appears to be heading towards broader conflict, we must strengthen unity and focus on efforts that enable us to contribute to Palestine’s liberation,” he said.

The 30-container humanitarian mission to Gaza 2026, organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim), involves the delivery of 30 containers carrying 374 tonnes of aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

The mission is also joined by Malaysian media personnel, including a reporter and a photographer from Bernama. — Bernama