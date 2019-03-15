Sharma ready to defend Maybank Championship title

India’s Shubhankar Sharma poses with the Maybank Championship 2018 trophy at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Petaling Jaya February 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Defending champion, Shubhankar Sharma is hoping to emulate his 2018 winning feat at the Maybank Golf Championship which will get underway at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, near here, next week.

The 22-year-old revealed the sweet victory had boost his morale and saw him captured various title, last year, including the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“The most memorable moment for me in 2018 was winning the Maybank Championship. That started things off for me. The victory opened many doors for me,” said Sharma who was quoted as saying in the Asian Tour website;www.asiantour.com.

Sharma who turned pro in 2013, will join a few notable names in the US$3 million (RM12.263 million) tournament which will take place from March 21-24, including his fellow compatriot Arjun Atwal, Scott Hend (Australia), David Lipsky (United States), Thai veteran Thongchai Jaidee and also Malaysia’s top-ranked player, Gavin Kyle Green.

Other notable names in the strong 156-man field include Major champions Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington, Ryo Ishikawa (Japan), as well as Thailand’s youngsters — Jazz Janewattananond and Poom Saksansin.

Green, who became the first Malaysian to lift the Asian Tour Order of Merit title in 2017, will be banking on the home ground advantage for a better showing after finishing in tied-47th and tied-39th in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“I feel I’m mentally and physically prepared. Definitely there’s a chance (to win), but I need to stay patient and handle the pressure of playing in front of the home crowd,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maybank has introduced the ASEAN invite category in the tournament which will feature Singapore’s Johnson Poh and Jesse Yap, Myanmar’s Ye Thet Aung, Indonesia’s Danny Masrin and Philippines’ Angelo Que, as part of the company’s commitment and efforts to bolster regional talent and provide a platform for players to take their game further. — Bernama