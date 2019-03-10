Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik march into All-England final

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh celebrate winning their men’s doubles semi-final match against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto at the All England Open in Birmingham March 9, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — It was a nail-biting 59 minutes before national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik put up another giant-killing act to advance into the 2019 All-England final, their first ever.

Aaron-Wooi Yik proved their earlier upsets of other top pairs were no fluke and they made Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto their latest victims in the semi-finals early this morning.

In the match at Birmingham Arena, the national pair subdued the Indonesians, ranked ninth in the world 12-21, 22-20, 21-19.

Aaron-Wooi Yik began well in the first set but came under pressure from the Indonesians and lost tamely at 12-21 but they bounced back in the second set and battled until the score was tied at 20-20.

The Malaysians, ranked 18th in the world went into the court without any pressure, picked up the next two points to take the set at 22-20.

In the rubber set, Aaron-Wooi Yik stepped their attack to triumph 21-19 and booked a slot for their maiden All-England final.

“Of course, we are very happy today, we didn’t expect to go this far until the final stage. We are quite happy.

“I told him (Wooi Yik) not to think about winning, just think about how to get this point (match point),” said Aaron in an interview recording via [email protected]

Waiting for Aaron-Wooi Yik in the final are another Indonesian pair, Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan who are ranked seventh in the world.

“It has been quite long time that Malaysia did not enter the final in men’s doubles in All-England.

“We hope that we can deliver our Malaysian fans a victory,” said Wooi Yik.

Earlier, Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra defeated Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan 21-19, 21-16 in the other semi-final. — Bernama