Safee Sali joins PJ City FC

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — The riddle on the status of former national striker, Safee Sali is finally answered after he was confirmed joining Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) from Perlis with a one-year contract at a special media conference here today.

Other than Safee, PJ City FC also tied Sergio Paulo Nascimento Filho, 31, from Brazil’s second division club, Clube de Regatas, with a one-year contract.

Safee, 35, conceded that his close relations with PJ City FC coach, K. Devan was the main factor he agreed to help beef up the Super League newcomer despite receiving offers from several other teams.

‘’I used to work with him prior to this and this team is more reliable,’’ he told the media conference.

In the meantime, Safee hoped the Malaysia Football League could extend the player first registration period which ends at midnight to enable his former team mates in Perlis to get new teams.

Prior to this Safee left Perlis, after it was reported that he had not received his salary for the past two months.

In the meantime, Devan believed that Safee’s broad experience in local football would help PJ City FC in achieving positive results in the Malaysian League this season.

‘’I know Safee when I was the Selangor coach for three years. I like him because he is a disciplined player with a good character.

Sergio’s presence completed PJ City FC’s list of five import players. The others were Pedro Henrique and Giancarlo Rodrigues from Brazil, Bae Beom Geun (South Korea) dan Joshua Jake Grommen from Philippines.

PJ City FC is in sixth spot among 12 teams in the Super League chart after collecting four points from three matches to date. — Bernama