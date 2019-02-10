Everton’s Zouma sent off after Watford defeat

Everton’s Kurt Zouma reacts during the Premier League match against Watford at Vicarage Road in Watford February 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 10 — Everton’s woes in a 1-0 defeat away to Watford yesterday were compounded by the unusual sight of Kurt Zouma being sent off after the full-time whistle.

Zouma saw red after complaining to referee Lee Probert about a Watford corner awarded in the build-up to Andre Gray’s lone goal of the Premier League game at Vicarage Road.

It all added to an unhappy day for Everton manager Marco Silva on his return to former club Watford, with the Toffees now having lost nine of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

“Sometimes, it is not easy to be calm, and in that moment, the referee has to understand because many, many mistakes are going against our team,” said Silva.

“What Kurt said to the referee is what all the other players were saying in that moment. He is speaking about the corner. It wasn’t a corner.

“If they can see that, how is it possible that the referee and the assistant couldn’t see it?” Silva added after a result that saw eighth-placed Watford go four points clear of Everton. — AFP