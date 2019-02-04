Selangor fail to collect full points on home ground

Selangor player Antonio Timothy German (left) attempts control of the ball as he is tackled by Felda United FC’s Thiago Junio De Aquino during the 2019 Super League match at Stadium Shah Alam last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Selangor failed to capitalise on their home ground when they were held to a 1-1 draw by 2018 Premier League champions Felda United in their opening match at Shah Alam Stadium.

In the match, Grenadian import Antonio Timothy German put the Red Giants ahead in the 41st minute via a volley outside the penalty box to beat Felda United goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

Felda United however found the equaliser via team captain Mohamad Hadin Azman in the 69th minute.

Earlier before the game began, Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, presented a souvenir to former Selangor kitman, Othman Saad, who served FAS for 27 years.

In this regard, UKM FC opened their Premier League campaign on the right footing after defeating Perlis 2-1 at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras.

In the match, Faiz Hanif Adnan opened the score for UKM FC with an impressive solo run to score in the 21st minute.

Wan Mohammad Faiz added to misery of the Northern Lions in the 56th minute when he thundered the ball passed Perlis goalkeeper Mohd Shahril Sa’ari.

Perlis however managed to close the deficit via Brazilian import, Valci Teixeira Jr who headed in a pass from a teammate in the 62nd minute. — Bernama