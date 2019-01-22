New Huddersfield boss Siewert won’t copy Wagner’s ways

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert poses for a photo after the press conference at Canalside Sports Complex, Huddersfield, Britain, January 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 22 — Huddersfield’s new manager Jan Siewert has promised to do things his own way despite following a similar career path to former Terriers boss David Wagner.

Siewert, 36, becomes the Premier League’s youngest manager having previously been in charge of Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

Wagner held the same role as Siewert at Dortmund before he arrived at Huddersfield in November 2015.

He left the club by mutual consent last week after guiding Huddersfield into the top flight for the first time in 45 years before defying all odds to keep them up last season.

“I always did it my way so I can’t be compared to David Wagner because he’s a fantastic manager and had so much success here,” said Siewert.

“But now it’s my role here. It’s a new chapter and the most important thing is that I’m used to working with professional players. At Dortmund I had some great opportunities and now I’d like to challenge myself.”

Siewert takes over with Huddersfield rooted to the foot of the table, 10 points from safety after losing nine of their last 10 league games, but he insisted Town’s survival fight was not a lost cause.

“Without being confident, I wouldn’t sit here. We have to work hard, do our very best and prepare for everything,” he added.

“There are 15 more games and my only focus at the moment is the task I have to do with the team and I will give everything.” — AFP