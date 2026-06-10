SINGAPORE, June 8 — The Singapore Police Force is using artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 3D scanning technology to enhance forensic investigations, improve efficiency and optimise resources, according to The Straits Times.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Tan Boon Kok, who is the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Investigation Section, said the tools are helping investigators recreate crime scenes more quickly and accurately.

“With current 3D scanning technologies, we can produce a digital twin of the scene, which allows us to revisit the scene anytime to take additional measurements,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that with the new scanners, investigators now require only about a quarter of the time previously needed to reconstruct crime scenes.

Tan reportedly said UAVs are also deployed to capture aerial views of large or complex scenes, while 3D scanners help preserve spatial details, including for road traffic accidents, allowing investigations to continue while roads are reopened.

On June 8, the police conducted a media demonstration showing how these technologies are being used in investigations and training.

Tan said AI is also being used to process large volumes of documents and evidence, significantly reducing time spent on administrative work.

“What took months previously could now be done in a matter of hours,” he said, adding that AI improves data-driven analysis and information sharing among investigators.

He emphasised, however, that human judgment remains central to investigations, particularly in interpretation and decision-making.

“However, the core investigative craft – judgment, empathy, on-site perception and strategic decision-making – remains firmly in the hands of human investigators,” he was quoted as saying.

Senior crime scene specialist Wong Jun Yan said officers are first trained in manual methods before being introduced to new technologies to ensure strong fundamentals are maintained.

He said the technologies are intended to assist, not replace investigators, by improving efficiency and enabling more comprehensive analysis of crime scenes.