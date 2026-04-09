KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A private school teacher was killed after being run over by a trailer in a three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 21.7 of the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK) towards Semenyih yesterday.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said officers were alerted to the incident at about 6.30pm, which involved a trailer and two motorcycles.

Police investigations found that one of the motorcycles had crashed into the rear of another.

“The collision caused the rider to lose control and fall onto the path of a moving trailer.

“The trailer driver, who was unaware of the incident, then ran over the rider and the victim’s motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, a 25-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple injuries.

The other motorcyclist and pillion rider, along with the trailer driver — aged between 36 and 43 — were not injured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact investigating officer Inspector Nur Faezah Mohd Zakria at 012-3268496.