TEMERLOH, March 22 — A contractor lost RM356,342 after being believed to have been deceived by a non-existent investment scheme advertised on a website since last month.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the victim, a 34-year-old man, saw an investment advertisement on Google on February 18 through a website known as “marinasand”.

“The victim then registered and participated in the investment, which promised returns of 10 per cent on the total investment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim had made 16 money transfer transactions using personal savings as well as company funds into five different bank accounts from February 18 to March 19, 2026.

“The victim only received an initial return of around RM1,000 before not receiving any further profits as promised. The victim also found he no longer had access to the investment website before realising he had been scammed,” he said.

In this regard, Yahaya advised the public to consult and seek early advice from the nearest police station before making any investments to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

He also advised the public to check account numbers through the Semak Mule website of the Royal Malaysia Police before making any financial transactions and to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 for prompt action if they suspect they have become victims of fraud. — Bernama