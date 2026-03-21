SINGAPORE — Two men were arrested at land checkpoints earlier this week for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore, in separate cases, The Straits Times reported.

In the first case, a 29-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on March 17 at Tuas Checkpoint after he was found with about 14kg of heroin.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said officers had directed his motorcycle for enhanced checks and discovered several black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the rear box. Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted and conducted further checks.

According to the report, a total of 25 bundles were recovered, containing about 14kg of heroin, 2.6kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 190g of Ecstasy.

The daily said under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of importing or exporting more than 15g of diamorphine or 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

In a separate case the following day, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint while travelling as a passenger in a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

The Straits Times reported that ICA officers had referred him for enhanced checks and detected a bundle believed to contain drugs concealed along his waistline near his groin.

CNB officers later uncovered drug paraphernalia in his possession.

About 81g of cannabis was seized in the case.

Authorities said the drugs seized in both cases were worth more than S$2 million in total and could feed the addiction of about 8,169 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.