SINGAPORE, March 21 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election, pledging to further strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation.

In a congratulatory letter shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wong said Singapore and Thailand share a substantive and enduring friendship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation, close institutional links and robust people-to-people ties.

“Our partnership has continued to expand into new areas, including food security, carbon credits, renewable energy and healthy ageing.

“During your introductory visit to Singapore in November 2025, both countries expanded cooperation in the areas of rice trade and geriatric care. These reflect our shared commitment to tackle the common challenges brought about by climate change and an ageing society,” he said last night.

Wong said Singapore looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with Thailand, bilaterally as well as at regional and multilateral fora, especially in Asean.

“I am confident that our bilateral relationship will continue to flourish under your leadership. I wish you continued success and good health. I look forward to meeting you again soon,” he added.

Anutin was re-elected prime minister on Thursday after securing a parliamentary majority.

Official results released by the Thai Parliament showed Anutin, who is the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, won 293 votes, defeating People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who received 119 votes. Out of the 498 members who cast ballots, 86 abstained. — Bernama