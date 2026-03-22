KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a Level 2 (heatwave) warning for Padang Terap, Kedah.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 6am today, said that 12 areas in Peninsular Malaysia are at Level 1 (alert), involving Perlis and Kedah (Baling, Sik, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi Island, Kuala Muda and Bandar Baharu).

A similar weather warning was also issued for the Timur Laut district of Penang, Hulu Perak (Perak) and Rembau (Negeri Sembilan).

According to the agency, the heatwave level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while the alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude struck southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia, at 2.08 am today.

MetMalaysia said that the earthquake was centred at coordinates 7.8 degrees south and 104.6 degrees east, at a depth of 121 kilometres (km).

The quake was located 260 km southwest of Cilegon, Indonesia, and there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Bernama