KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Four Malaysian students excelled at the Bangkok Innovation Awards, winning two gold medals and second place in the Engineering category for primary schools.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan expressed pride over the achievement, describing it as a symbol of the younger generation’s ability to uphold the nation’s dignity through innovation and academic excellence.

“This achievement is not only something to be proud of, but also proves that our young generation possesses creative and high-impact ideas that are capable of being recognised at the international level,” he said in a statement today.

The four students are Ilaneyan Yuvarajan and M. Theerchanna from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) KO Sarangapany, as well as Ilanarun Yuvarajan and M. Elamaaran from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Badlishah.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, expressed appreciation to the students’ parents who were willing to sacrifice their time to travel to Bangkok to give moral support.

He said the sacrifices and encouragement of family members are the backbone of the students’ success, proving that achievement is not the result of individual effort alone but of strong collective support.

At the same time, the PKR vice-president also conveyed his appreciation to the teachers who guided the students to success on the international stage, and also shared a touching moment when the students asked for his autograph as a keepsake.

“Although unexpected, I accepted it as a great honour. I also took the opportunity to leave them with words of encouragement so that they will continue to go far in their bright future,” he said.

Ramanan expressed hope that the achievement would serve as a catalyst for more Malaysian youths to dare to innovate and achieve success at the global level, further strengthening the country’s position as a competitive nation. — Bernama