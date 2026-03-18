SINGAPORE, March 18 — ComfortDelGro will temporarily raise metered taxi fares and introduce a booking fee on its Zig app from March 24 to May 31 to help drivers cope with higher operating costs amid rising fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the operator said metered fares will increase by one cent for distance and waiting time increments, while app bookings will carry a 50-cent fee for trips below S$15 and 80 cents for fares of S$15 and above, with all proceeds going to drivers.

“All of these fees will go directly to drivers,” said ComfortDelGro’s head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business, Michael Huang.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring operational stability for our partners during this volatile period,” he told ST.

Fuel prices have climbed by about 20 per cent since late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, disrupting key oil supply routes, with Singapore fully reliant on imported crude from the Middle East.

Taxi driver Ong Chin Chye welcomed the additional income but cautioned that higher fares could deter passengers, especially for shorter trips where alternatives are available.

“If demand drops, it could offset the intended benefits for drivers,” Ong said.

Industry groups including the National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association said the move would provide more direct financial support to drivers facing rising operating costs.

Ride-hailing and car-sharing platforms are also adjusting, with GetGo set to increase mileage rates, while commuters said they would continue comparing prices across services before booking rides.

ComfortDelGro has previously adjusted fares in response to rising costs, including increases in 2022 and 2023 tied to fuel prices, inflation and tax changes.