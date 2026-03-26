JOHOR BAHRU, March 26 — A sixth suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in the murder probe of a foreigner who was killed in Southkey here on March 14.

Magistrate Chai Ing Hien granted the remand of the 30-year-old Singaporean man after receiving an application from police at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

The remand order is to allow investigators to probe the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The same court also granted a one‑week remand extension until April 1 for four other suspects, including a woman, after their initial remand period ended today.

Previously, the same court also granted an extension of the remand period for another suspect, which ended yesterday, until March 31.

On March 20, it was reported that investigators have arrested five suspects who are believed to have fled into Singapore after being tracked down by police in connection with the murder case.

The first suspect was arrested at 12.15am on March 18, while attempting to enter Singapore through the immigration checkpoint.

Following that, at 6pm on the same day, four more suspects were successfully arrested with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after they managed to flee into the republic.

The sixth suspect was later arrested by SPF in Singapore and handed over to the Malaysian authorities yesterday morning.

On March 14, a 32-year-old foreign victim died after being attacked by a group of individuals using sharp weapons around 5am at the Southkey commercial area here.

The victim suffered serious wounds, including a stab to the neck.