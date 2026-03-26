JOHOR BAHRU, March 26 — Two men, aged 30 and 35, have been remanded for four days starting today to assist in the investigation into a fire at a pop‑up tent selling fireworks along Jalan Bunga Ros in Kampung Dato’ Sulaiman Menteri here last Monday.

Magistrate Chai Ing Hien granted the remand for the two suspects after receiving an application from the police at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

The remand is to enable investigators to probe the case under Section 286 of the Penal Code for being for negligence in handling explosive substances.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a pop-up tent selling fireworks and firecrackers was destroyed in a fire here at 8.32pm last Sunday.

The fire also damaged a Proton Gen.2 car and a food truck that were parked adjacent to the tent.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Following the incident, police arrested two male suspects from a residential area in Kulai and the Kampung Melayu Majidee area here yesterday.