SINGAPORE, March 6 — Singapore’s Parliament on Friday approved Budget 2026, the city-state’s largest annual budget to date, totalling over S$207.9 billion (RM643 billion).

The passing comes amid heightened global uncertainty, with geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and energy price volatility shaping the international landscape, Indranee Rajah, Leader of the House, told MPs, according to AsiaOne.

Budget 2026 sets out measures to help Singaporeans navigate this “changed world” and secure their future, with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence as a strategic advantage, supporting families in response to a falling fertility rate, and maintaining the country’s stability and democratic institutions.

Over nine days of debate, 68 MPs contributed around 21 hours of discussion on the Budget Statement, while Committee of Supply sessions covered 425 cuts over nearly 55 hours.