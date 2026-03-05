SINGAPORE, March 5 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singapore will operate a repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman on March 7 to bring citizens stranded in the region back home, The Straits Times reported.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang added that MFA is coordinating with airlines and local authorities to assess the possibility of additional repatriation flights, considering flight routes and airport reopening schedules.

Assisted overland trips will also be arranged for Singaporeans in Bahrain and Qatar to reach Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where commercial flights remain operational.

“We will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have recently indicated that they would like assistance to return to Singapore,” Gan said outside Parliament House.

MFA has deployed a crisis response team to the Middle East, with three officers stationed in Muscat and two in Riyadh.

The March 7 flight will cater to citizens in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, home to about 60 per cent of Singaporeans who have e-registered with MFA.

Major airports in the Middle East, including Dubai, were shut on February 28 following US-Israel strikes on Iran, leaving travellers scrambling for alternatives.

Flights between the UAE and Singapore resumed on March 5, with passengers arriving safely at Changi Airport.

Gan urged Singaporeans in the Middle East to shelter in place and follow local authorities’ advice.

MFA also encouraged those who have not yet e-registered to do so to receive timely updates.

Further information will be posted on MFA’s social media channels for its missions in Bahrain and Riyadh.