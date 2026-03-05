SEREMBAN, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Negeri Sembilan detained a school hostel supervisor here on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of about RM78,000 in 2022.

It was alleged to be in exchange for obtaining maintenance work at the hostel.

The man, in his 30s, has been remanded for five days until Sunday (March 8) after the remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah following an application by the MACC.

According to sources, the man was detained when he turned up to give his statement at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office at about 4.40 pm on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man had committed the offence in 2022 by soliciting and accepting the bribe from the owner of a company carrying out maintenance work.

“The total cost of the maintenance work is estimated at RM114,000,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama