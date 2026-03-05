KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent during its meeting today.

The central bank said at the current OPR level, the MPC considers the monetary policy stance to be appropriate and supportive of the economy amid price stability.

“The MPC will continue to monitor ongoing developments and assess the balance of risks surrounding the outlook for domestic growth and inflation,” it said in a statement. — Bernama

