SINGAPORE, March 5 — A 29-year-old driver accused of causing four road accidents within five months, including one that left a woman dead, has been denied bail after prosecutors flagged his repeated offending and risks to public safety.

According to The Straits Times, Lim Jinsheng had already been involved in three separate crashes within just over a month in mid-2025 before the fatal incident in November.

Court documents show Lim first collided with another car, a lamp post and a directional sign in two accidents in July 2025.

On August 10, the police responded to another crash at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road, where a car had hit a traffic light.

When questioned at the scene, Lim admitted he had been delivering etomidate-laced vape pods, commonly known as Kpods.

Officers later found two vape devices and 38 pods in his possession and determined he had been driving under the influence of the substance.

Four months later, while out on bail, Lim was involved in another crash on November 8 along Teck Whye Lane.

Investigators said he mounted a pavement where two women were standing.

One of the victims, aged 83, was knocked unconscious and later died in hospital the same day.

The second woman, aged 84, suffered a fractured hip and wrist.

Prosecutors told the court Lim had caused four accidents in less than five months, with two occurring while he was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

“Of the eight fresh charges we have tendered, he caused four accidents in less than five months. Of those, two were under the influence of drugs,” the prosecution said, adding that bail should be denied due to the seriousness of the case and his pattern of reoffending.

Lim will remain in remand and return to court on April 8.

Two other men were also charged on March 5 over separate traffic accidents linked to Kpods.

Ng Bing Hong, 36, is accused of making an illegal right turn from Pasir Ris Drive 1 on January 3 before driving against traffic along Pasir Ris Drive 6.

He allegedly narrowly missed a stationary motorcycle before crashing into a stopped car.

Investigators said a Kpod was found in his vehicle and tests indicated he had used it shortly before the crash.

He faces charges including driving under the influence of a substance and dangerous driving.

In a separate case, Jeremy Tay Jie Le, 30, is accused of swerving erratically before colliding with a motorcycle at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and Brickland Road on September 19, 2025.

Officers said objects thrown from his car window were later recovered and identified as e-vaporisers.

Tay is also accused of inhaling a Kpod before driving.

Ng and Tay are scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Police have warned motorists against driving after consuming drugs or other intoxicating substances, saying those who endanger road users in this way will face firm enforcement action.