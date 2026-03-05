SINGAPORE, March 5 — From December, Singaporeans identified as high risk for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) will be able to access subsidised genetic testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Mar 5).

According to CNA, eligible Singaporean and permanent resident patients can receive subsidies of up to 70 per cent, with seniors from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations entitled to additional support.

Patients can also use MediSave or Flexi-MediSave to cover remaining costs.

About one in 150 Singaporeans carries gene mutations linked to HBOC, which significantly increase lifetime risks of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Women with such mutations face up to a 60 per cent risk of breast cancer and up to 50 per cent for ovarian cancer, compared with roughly 13 per cent and 12 per cent in the general population.

MOH said the full spectrum of HBOC interventions, from testing to follow-up treatment, is clinically and cost-effective, with details on financing support to be released later this year.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told parliament that over 2,000 individuals are expected to be eligible annually.

“For those found to have the mutation, suitable preventive interventions will be offered, such as more frequent breast imaging, medications, or, in a minority of cases, surgery,” Ong said.

In addition, MediShield Life coverage will be extended to selected risk-reducing surgical procedures for patients testing positive for HBOC, including preventive mastectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy.

MediSave can also be used to cover co-payments for these procedures.

Coverage for mastectomy is expected by the third quarter of 2026, with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy following in the fourth quarter.

MOH said other preventive surgeries will be evaluated individually to ensure clinical need, cost-effectiveness, and affordability of the insurance scheme.