SINGAPORE, March 5 — The Singapore government has reached out to Israel for clarification after reports suggested that Singaporeans might have served in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) during the Gaza conflict, but no response has been received so far.

According to Mothership, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam addressed the matter in Parliament on March 5, following questions from Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan and other MPs.

Shanmugam noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has no verified information confirming any Singaporean has served, or is currently serving, in the IDF.

He explained that even if credible evidence arises, the government would typically engage foreign counterparts to repatriate citizens for legal processing.

However, this can be complicated, as other countries may not require dual citizens to declare such service, and local laws may not consider it an offence.

Shanmugam cited similar instances involving US citizens serving in Israel, which do not violate US or Israeli law.

Highlighting Singapore’s stance, Shanmugam stressed that citizens must not participate in foreign conflicts unrelated to Singapore, and those found in violation could face prosecution, potential deprivation of citizenship, or measures under the Internal Security Act if deemed a threat to national security.

He also clarified that the existing legal framework, including Section 125 of the Penal Code and the Internal Security Act, is sufficient to address such cases, and amendments are not currently necessary.