KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — When a stray dog named Kopi was shot in Besut, Terengganu, in late 2023, the public outcry was immediate and intense.

Videos of the incident circulated widely, social media campaigns demanded justice, and for a few weeks, the nation seemed united in its grief.

But as the weeks turned into months, the outrage faded into silence.

For animal activist Sue Ann Kong, this familiar cycle of fleeting anger was the final push she needed to move beyond online criticism and into structured civic action.

This resolve led to the formation of #ExecuteAWA, a movement she describes as Malaysia’s first national initiative dedicated to strengthening the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) 2015.

“People were angry for a while, and that frustration faded. Now what?” Kong told Malay Mail.

“This movement is to ensure that animal cruelty cases do not simply trend and then disappear.”

Animal rights advocate Sue Ann Kong (right) and another woman from Kuala Lumpur hold a rally demanding answers from the Besut District Council over the shooting of a stray dog named Kopi outside the council office in Jertih on October 27, 2024. — Bernama pic

Transforming anger into data

After Kopi’s death, Kong began researching Malaysia’s animal welfare landscape, only to find what she described as fragmented information and a lack of centralised data.

“There was no unified platform where citizens could understand what to do if they witnessed cruelty,” she explained.

“I came across so many people who kept saying, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That should not be the case.”

Within seven months, she launched executeawa.com. the nation’s first unified animal welfare digital hub.

The platform documents cruelty cases, provides clear reporting pathways, aggregates data, and features an "activities" page where citizens can publicly pledge support for better enforcement.

It also includes an “ExecuteAWA Performance Index” designed to foster informed discussion about governance standards and public confidence.

“We are transforming anger into data, and data into leverage,” Kong said.

“It is about empowering citizens to participate in structured reforms.”

A screen capture shows the front page of the executeawa.com site.

Staggering spike in cruelty cases

According to Kong, the need for such a platform is critical, citing a staggering 2,035 per cent spike in animal cruelty reports filed with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in recent years.

Data shows that reported cases grew from 463 between 2015 and 2016 to 9,889 in 2023.

This surge occurred even though the AWA has been in force for nearly a decade. More alarmingly, Kong highlighted that only 0.22 per cent of these reported cases resulted in prosecution.

“If the law exists but is not consistently executed, its deterrent effect weakens,” she said, stressing that the movement’s approach is evidence-based and non-adversarial.

“We are not here to attack. We are here to engage professionally and constructively.”

Reforming stray population management

Beyond enforcement, #ExecuteAWA is also advocating for a complete overhaul of stray population management through its #ProjekTogetherBoleh initiative.

The project promotes TNVRM (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Reclaim/Rehome/Return-Microchip-Manage) as a humane and preventive alternative to the current reactive culling methods.

“Right now, the policy is often trap-reclaim-rehome-dispose, and ‘dispose’ means kill,” Kong explained.

“I’m not going against anyone, but I am advocating for a more humane approach and for enforcement to be carried out with care.”

For Kong, Kopi’s case symbolises more than a single act of cruelty; it represents a systemic failure.

“Kopi represents every voiceless stray animal dependent on a system that isn't working as it should,” she said.

“I may be a nobody, but our conference in February showed me that many others are willing to stand in solidarity for animals. They are serious about ensuring compassion is translated into policy, professionalism, and accountability.”