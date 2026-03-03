KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The situation in the Gulf countries remains under control despite the uncertain security environment in the Middle East, where regional tensions have disrupted public movement and safety.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that, for now, the government sees no need to activate an evacuation plan to bring Malaysians home from the affected countries.

“We are closely monitoring the situation there, and at this point it does not warrant us to trigger an evacuation plan,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Azahar Hassan on the government’s measures to relocate Malaysians said to be stranded in Qatar and other parts of the Middle East due to tensions in the region.

Mohamad said the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) has nonetheless taken several proactive measures to safeguard the welfare of Malaysians, particularly those affected by flight disruptions and movement restrictions.

They include setting up a 24-hour operations room and ensuring Malaysians can contact consular offices in the respective countries affected, with embassies continuing to closely monitor developments.

“At present, there are about 29,000 Malaysians in the Gulf countries, with approximately 13,000 registered with the embassies. In Qatar alone, there are 2,007 registered Malaysians, most of whom work with airlines and related sectors,” he said.

He emphasised that the government’s immediate focus is on assisting Malaysians in transit in Dubai, Oman, Abu Dhabi and Doha, while those already residing in these locations face no issues, as they have access to accommodation and adequate facilities.

Mohamad added that discussions are underway with Lembaga Tabung Haji to utilise the agency’s accommodation in Jeddah to support Malaysians affected by flight cancellations.

The government will also manage individual cases, including stranded students, by providing shelter at embassy premises, and expressed hope that umrah operators will take responsibility for their respective pilgrims.

“For now, Malaysian Airlines is not operating flights to Saudi Arabia, although the country’s airspace remains open. This is most likely due to insurance companies raising their premiums, affecting operational viability. We are addressing this issue,” he said. — Bernama