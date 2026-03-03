SINGAPORE, March 3 — Singapore’s government has signalled its strongest shift yet towards nuclear energy, with Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Dr Tan See Leng describing the country’s energy security challenge as “existential” amid rising demand and tightening global supply lines.

According to a report by Singapore-based media organisation AsiaOne, Dr Tan told parliament during the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Committee of Supply debate yesterday that the city-state is now “seriously studying” the potential deployment of advanced nuclear technologies as part of its long-term decarbonisation strategy.

“As demand grows and as we decarbonise, the government will continue to strike a pragmatic balance between energy sustainability, security, and affordability,” he said.

“Decarbonisation will come with costs, but cannot and will not be at all costs.”

Dr Tan stressed that while Singapore has made “remarkable” progress in solar power and other low-carbon technologies, these options are either limited by land constraints or not yet mature enough to be deployed at scale.

That gap, he said, is forcing policymakers to consider alternatives once seen as politically untouchable.

“Thus, while we may not have made a decision, we are seriously studying the potential deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies, such as small modular reactors,” he said, adding that “nuclear energy has the potential to be a safe, reliable, and cost-competitive option.”

To underscore the potential, he offered a striking comparison: five one-inch uranium pellets — each smaller than a thumb — can produce as much energy as an Olympic-sized swimming pool of natural gas.

Given the country’s space constraints, Singapore is now intensifying its work on nuclear safety standards and technology assessment.

Dr Tan said this will be carried out in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s established framework, with support from partners including the United States, France and the South Korea.

“Public trust will be essential. We will work closely with partners on raising awareness for not just nuclear, but more fundamentally, the existential nature of energy,” he added.

The shift comes as nuclear cooperation deepens between Singapore and Seoul.

During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit, Singapore’s Energy Market Authority and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed a memorandum of understanding on capability building for small modular reactors.

The agreement includes joint studies, shared technological exchanges and training support for Singaporean specialists.

The EMA described the move as part of its broader effort to examine all viable pathways to decarbonise Singapore’s power system — marking another step in the city-state’s cautious but unmistakable journey towards a potential nuclear future.