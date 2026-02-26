SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — Singapore has advised its citizens in Iran to leave the country while flight options remain available amid heightened regional tensions and recent public unrest.

The Foreign Ministry (MFA), in an advisory posted on its website on Wednesday, also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Iran.

“Singaporeans who are currently in Iran should remain vigilant, monitor the situation closely, and leave as soon as practicable while flights remain available.

“They should also avoid demonstrations and places where large crowds congregate,” it said.

Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran which constrained the ministry’s ability to provide consular assistance in an emergency.

“Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister at eregister.mfa.gov.sg so we can contact them should the need arises,” MFA added. — Bernama