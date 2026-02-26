KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended warm wishes to his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on their 46th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed gratitude for her love, sacrifices and unwavering prayers throughout their marriage.

He described Wan Azizah as the love of his life, who has stood faithfully by his side through both triumphs and hardships.

“May Allah SWT continue to protect and bless our journey together,” he wrote.

The couple were married in 1980 and have six children. — Bernama