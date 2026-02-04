SINGAPORE, Feb 4 — A 71-year-old woman who repeatedly fed pigeons around her Toa Payoh block in Singapore — despite being fined, warned and even pledging to stop — has been handed a S$3,200 (RM12,500) penalty, CNA reported.

Sanmugamnathan Shamla admitted to four charges under the Wildlife Act, with another five taken into consideration.

The court heard she had already been fined S$1,200 in May 2025 for feeding wild birds near her home and for disrupting a National Parks Board (NParks) pigeon-trapping operation.

But NParks officers continued spotting her scattering grain and bread between July 2025 and January 2026.

According to charge sheets, she fed pigeons at Block 62B Lorong 4, Toa Payoh, including at night, drawing flocks that circled around her.

Shamla asked to view NParks’ footage and four clips were played in court.

They showed her standing amid a crowd of pigeons, as well as throwing bits of food on the ground. Other videos, taken from afar, captured her back as birds converged.

An NParks prosecutor told the court the case “clearly presents a pattern of recalcitrant behaviour”, adding: “The accused stands before you as a repeat offender” with a “persistent disregard for the law”.

The court was reminded that at her previous conviction, Shamla had given a personal undertaking not to reoffend. Yet she resumed feeding pigeons within a month.

She had also approached her MP during a meet-the-people session, saying she was “deeply remorseful” and promising to stop.

“However, just three days after this, she was caught committing the same offence,” said the prosecutor, calling it “a calculated willingness” to break the law.

Noting Shamla’s age but stressing that her repeated empty promises called for deterrence, the prosecutor sought a fine of between S$800 and S$1,000 per charge.

Unrepresented, Shamla asked the judge whether the penalty could fall “in the S$1,000 to S$2,000”, telling the court she was unemployed and had no medical insurance.

“I will make up the balance … by community service,” she said.

On hearing the S$3,200 total, she replied she would pay it the same day.

Under the Wildlife Act, repeat offenders who intentionally feed wildlife without approval can be fined up to S$10,000 per charge.