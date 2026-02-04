SINGAPORE, Feb 4 — Former Singapore actor Edmund Chen is appealing against a five-day jail sentence over a careless-driving incident that left a young motorcyclist seriously injured, according to CNA.

The Singapore-based media organisation said court records show that the 63-year-old — identified as Tan Kai Yuan in official documents — filed a notice of appeal on Monday.

The public hearing list also indicates a shift in legal representation, with Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law no longer acting for him. He is now represented by Kelvin Ong from Contigo Law.

Chen had earlier pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, causing grievous hurt.

The incident unfolded shortly before noon on March 4, 2025, as he travelled on the fourth lane of the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Central Expressway.

He attempted to filter out towards Keppel Road, slowing almost to a halt before cutting sharply across lanes and over chevron markings.

The manoeuvre left a 21-year-old motorcyclist behind him with no room to react.

The rider collided with the rear left side of Chen’s car, suffering fractures to his wrist and hand.

Although both prosecution and defence had asked for a fine, the judge disagreed, calling Chen “deliberately cavalier about certain mitigable risks” and imposing five days’ jail and a five-year driving ban instead.