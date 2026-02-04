BATU PAHAT, Feb 4 – In a remarkable act of animal intuition, a stray cat’s unusual behavior—stealing a fish from inside a home—alerted a sleeping family to a dangerous fireas flames destroyed four houses in Kampung Solok Wan Moh.

According to the New Straits Times, the incident unfolded yesterday morning when the cat, which regularly visits the neighborhood, entered the home of Muhammad Norsham Bibin, 31, and snatched a fish from the family’s table.

The feline’s actions were completely out of character, according to the family

Muhammad Norsham was at home with his wife, Widyawati Niban, 40, and their three sleeping children when the cat entered.

Normally, the animal never touches food left out on tables during its visits, making its behavior that morning particularly noticeable.

“But on that day, it ran off with the fish as if to warn us of the disaster next door,” Muhammad Norsham recounted. “When I went outside to retrieve the fish, I saw the glow of fire and thick smoke coming from the neighbour’s house. I immediately grabbed my wife and children and ran out.”

The security guard expressed profound gratitude for the feline intervention, stating that he believes divine providence was at work. “I believe Allah sent that cat to warn us. If not for the cat, I don’t know what would have happened to my family,” he said emotionally.

The fire rapidly spread, ultimately destroying four homes completely.

Fire and rescue services responded promptly to the 8.53am distress call.

Senior operations commander Norazizan Awang from the Penggaram Fire and Rescue Station reported that 19 personnel were deployed and managed to bring the blaze under control by 9.20am.

While Muhammad Norsham lamented the loss of family belongings—including his Proton Iswara Aeroback car and his children’s school supplies—his perspective remained focused on what truly mattered. “I accept this trial, as long as my family is safe,” he said, his gratitude for their narrow escape outweighing the material losses.