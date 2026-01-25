SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Singapore Airlines and Scoot are adjusting their international flight paths to avoid Iraqi and Red Sea airspace amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

The two carriers, which are under the SIA Group, do not fly over Iranian airspace anyway, but the flight adjustments are part of its safety precaution, The Straits Times reported.

“The SIA Group will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” an unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying, adding that the rerouting is not expected to significantly affect its operations.

Other carriers, including Air France and KLM, have temporarily paused or adjusted flights to destinations in the region due to safety concerns.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also advised airlines to steer clear of Iranian airspace amid threats of potential US strikes.

The United States and Iran are locked in a high‑stakes standoff marked by US military buildup and threats of retaliation from Tehran amid concerns that any strike could escalate into broader conflict, prompting airlines and governments to avoid Middle East airspace.