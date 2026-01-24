SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — A 33-year-old man who was alleged to have been harassing River Valley High School staff, has been arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police were called around 4.20pm yesterday when the man refused to leave the school’s general office, The Straits Times reported.

Principal Choy Wai Yin reassured parents that all staff and students were safe.

The man was reported not to be carrying any weapon and shouted, including at police and challenged them when they asked for his name and personal particulars.

Investigations are reportedly ongoing.