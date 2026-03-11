KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Individuals found littering along the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak can face action under the Local Authorities Ordinance enforced by the relevant local authorities (PBT) in the respective areas.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the highway passes through several local authority areas from Telok Melano to Miri, which have the jurisdiction to enforce the relevant laws.

He said the problem of rubbish along the highway is caused by several factors, including the attitude of some road users who irresponsibly throw rubbish out of their vehicles.

“Heavy vehicles, particularly lorry drivers who stop at P-Turn areas, bus stops and road shoulders to rest or eat, often leave behind food waste and rubbish at those locations. The increase in traffic volume in certain areas has also contributed to the situation,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead on the cause of the widespread littering along the Pan Borneo Highway.

On maintenance, Ahmad said that 15 of the 26 sections of the highway have been fully handed over to the appointed contractor, PBH Asset Management Sdn Bhd, for maintenance purposes.

He said maintenance contract value for the three-year period from Sept 1, 2024 to Aug 31, 2027 amounts to RM69,248,876.40, covering rubbish collection twice a week, periodic maintenance, and emergency response to ensure that the safety, cleanliness and comfort of road users are consistently maintained.

Responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Mustafa Musa regarding claims that the Public Works Department (JKR)’s solar streetlights are costly, Ahmad explained that the cost of up to RM10,000 per unit meets high specifications and quality standards for the safety of road users.

He said that the cost includes a five-year warranty and the use of a special battery capable of lasting up to two days without sunlight.

“We can buy solar lights priced at RM200 on online platforms, but they may only last a few weeks and do not have the features we require. The units used by JKR have been tested in local and international laboratories to ensure optimum performance and safety,” he said.

Ahmad added that apart from the battery quality, the cost also involves other technical factors, such as the specific pole height, labour costs and maintenance costs, to ensure the lighting coverage reaches the targeted areas along the roadway. — Bernama